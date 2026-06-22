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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Bike with Rs 2.36 lakh pending traffic fines impounded

Gurugram: Bike with Rs 2.36 lakh pending traffic fines impounded

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:40 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A senior traffic police officer said Gurugram traffic police are continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. Tribune Photo
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The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle that had 107 pending challans worth Rs 2.36 lakh. The traffic police team seized the motorcycle during a check on NH 48 on Monday.

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A senior traffic police officer said that Gurugram traffic police are continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules.

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Under this campaign, strict action is being taken in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay traffic challans pending for more than 90 days. Simultaneously, motorists are being made aware of their pending challans and encouraged to clear them on time.

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On Monday, Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh and his team were conducting a special checking drive on NH-48 to ensure lane discipline. During the operation, a motorcycle bearing registration number HR-36 AR-8308 was stopped for inspection because it was being driven without an HSRP number plate and without a helmet.

“Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 107 pending challans registered under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The total outstanding penalty amount was approximately Rs 2,36,000. The rider was asked to produce the vehicle-related documents but failed to do so. Consequently, Gurugram traffic police took immediate action and impounded the motorcycle, which was then shifted to the designated impound parking facility,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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