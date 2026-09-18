Gurugram biker hit-and-run: Row erupts over car rally, mahapanchayat in accused Bainsla’s support

Amid reports of a car rally and a proposed mahapanchayat in support of the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, a fresh caste controversy has emerged in the Gurugram hit-and-run case.

Questioning the turn of events, female biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, said that linking the accident to caste or community was an attempt to divert attention from the core issue.

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Meanwhile, Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal on Friday sent Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish, who were arrested in connection with the hit-and-run case involving biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, to 14 days of judicial custody.

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They were produced in court after their two-day police remand ended. The court fixed October 1 as the next date of hearing. The police also issued notices to the two other friends who were present in the car, requiring them to join the investigation.

On Friday, a convoy of cars was seen rallying in support of Kalyan Singh Bainsla, and a video of the event went viral on social media.

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The video showed several cars driving together on a flyover in Haryana in support of Bainsla. The rally and communal slogans supporting the accused sparked strong backlash from victim Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, and her family.

It is being reported that a mahapanchayat has been called at the Gurjar Dharamshala in Kushalipur, Palwal, in support of accused Kalyan Singh Bainsla. A poster announcing the event was also circulated on social media. However, a villager said the proposed mahapanchayat had been postponed for the time being.

Commenting on the proposed mahapanchayat in support of accused Kalyan Bainsla, victim Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, said she did not understand the development.

“Whatever is being done is just an attempt to change the narrative. It is not about the community, where they belong or the state. Something wrong happened to me on the road, and it can happen to anyone.

“It is not about a female or male rider. Anyone can lose their life. We are taking a stand so that such incidents can be prevented in the future. It hurts me when we divide wrongdoings on the basis of community. When this incident happened, I did not know his name, where he belonged or his caste. This is not about caste. All these things being done to change the narrative are illogical. If we do not take strict action today, we will be responsible for leaving people free to kill others on the road,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the matter has revealed several details. The investigation found that accused Kalyan Bainsla had visited The Empire Club at MGF Metropolitan Mall on MG Road on Sunday, along with his cousin Lavnish and two other friends, where alcohol was served.

“The investigation so far has revealed that after leaving the club at 6 am, Kalyan Bainsla took the wheel of the Maruti Ciaz, with his cousin Lavnish seated in the front passenger seat. Near the Sector 53 Metro station, they first encountered Siya and her friends. After making gestures at Siya, he rammed the car into her,” a senior SIT investigating officer said.

The entire incident was recorded on the action camera mounted on the victim's helmet and bike. Siya has handed over the complete footage of her ride to the investigation team, the officer added.