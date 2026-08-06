Gurugram braces for flooding, work from home advisory issued by police

The Gurugram Police on Thursday issued an advisory urging corporate establishments and private institutions to allow employees to work from home, as early morning rain left several parts of the city waterlogged, a day after a six-hour traffic jam through the night had brought large stretches of the city to a standstill.

Advertisement

“We request all corporate institutions and private establishments to provide their employees the facility of ‘Work From Home’ on August 6, 2026,” the advisory stated, adding that reduced vehicular movement would help keep traffic flowing smoothly and allow emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigade, and police, to operate without hindrance.

Advertisement

The advisory came even as rainfall data showed a wide variation across the district. According to the tehsil-wise rainfall report for the 24 hours ending 8 am on August 6, Sohna recorded the highest rainfall at 110 mm, followed by Gurugram tehsil at 97 mm.

Advertisement

Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils each recorded 74 mm, while Wazirabad tehsil recorded 55 mm and Manesar 54 mm. Badshahpur sub-tehsil recorded comparatively lower rainfall at 13 mm, while Farukh Nagar and Pataudi recorded 7 mm and 6 mm, respectively.

The advisory follows a night of chaos on Wednesday, when vehicles remained stranded for nearly six hours as arterial roads, underpasses, and service lanes turned into virtual streams, with commuters reporting bumper-to-bumper snarls well past midnight.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s rain had already exposed the gap between official claims and ground reality, with even Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s convoy caught in a waterlogged snarl near Sheetla Mata Temple, even as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) maintain that the city’s chronic waterlogging problem has been substantially addressed this monsoon.

GMDA Chief Executive Officer P.C. Meena said the situation had improved this year owing to coordinated work on reviving the city’s main drains, with chronic waterlogging points down from 90 to five or six, though he acknowledged some stagnation after rain remained unavoidable. Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra said the civic body’s focus this year had been on rainwater harvesting and reviving the city’s natural ponds, with work completed on 28 of the city’s 83 ponds so far.

The police appealed to citizens to cooperate in the interest of public safety, noting that unnecessary vehicle movement on inundated stretches could worsen congestion and delay emergency response. The uneven spatial distribution of rainfall saw Sohna and central Gurugram bearing the brunt, while Pataudi and Farukh Nagar experienced comparatively light showers.