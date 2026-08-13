​Fire breaks out in moving city bus in Gurugram

A major tragedy was averted on Thursday on Old Delhi Road in Gurugram when a moving city bus, packed with passengers, suddenly caught fire while in motion.

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There was panic and screams in the bus after the fire broke out, but thanks to the driver's quick thinking, all passengers were safely evacuated in time.

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According to eyewitnesses, a Gurugaman city bus was passing along Old Delhi Road when smoke started issuing from its engine. Within moments, the smoke intensified and the entire bus was engulfed in flames. The bus driver immediately stopped the bus and urged all passengers to disembark quickly. Fortunately, everyone managed to get out safely before the fire could spread. There are no reports of any casualties but the bus was gutted.

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The fire department and local police were informed. Fire tenders arrived at the scene as soon as the information was received. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort. By then, the bus had been completely gutted.

The incident caused a traffic jam on Old Delhi Road. Acting promptly, the police diverted traffic to alternative routes and used a crane to remove the burnt bus from the road and only then did traffic return to normal.

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A police officer said the preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit as the cause of the fire.