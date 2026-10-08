DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram civic fines cross Rs 2.6 crore as MCG cracks down on dust, dumping and littering

Gurugram civic fines cross Rs 2.6 crore as MCG cracks down on dust, dumping and littering

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:38 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dumping construction debris, burning garbage or even failing to keep a dustbin at a shop can now prove costly in Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 13,179 challans and collected fines totalling Rs 2.61 crore since January 1 as part of its cleanliness and pollution-control drive.

The enforcement covers violations related to banned plastic, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, garbage burning, littering, dust pollution, open defecation and urination, and the transportation of uncovered construction material.

Advertisement

C&D waste dumping attracted some of the highest penalties. The MCG issued 412 challans and imposed fines of Rs 91.85 lakh, averaging about Rs 22,000 per violation. The action targeted dumping of debris on roadsides, vacant plots and other public spaces.

Advertisement

Dust violations carried an even higher average penalty. As many as 99 challans resulted in fines of Rs 24.75 lakh, or about Rs 25,000 per case. Another 208 challans, involving uncovered construction material being transported in vehicles, fetched Rs 10.40 lakh in fines.

The largest number of challans — 8,231 — were issued for the use of banned plastic, with fines totalling Rs 59.82 lakh. The average penalty was below Rs 750 per challan.

Advertisement

The civic body issued another 384 challans, imposing Rs 36.50 lakh in fines, for littering, waste dumping and illegal connections to stormwater drains.

Garbage burning resulted in 64 challans and Rs 3.20 lakh in fines. In addition, 574 people were fined Rs 2.87 lakh for open defecation and 77 were fined Rs 38,500 for open urination.

The MCG also issued 2,951 challans, totalling Rs 14.75 lakh, for the absence of dustbins at public places.

Smaller numbers of challans were issued for violations involving bulk waste generators (4), septage (22), animal dung (33), water wastage (90), bulk littering (18) and illegal poster pasting (1).

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said keeping Gurugram clean remained a priority and enforcement would continue.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in cases involving C&D waste, polythene, open dumping, garbage burning and dust pollution. The objective, he said, was not merely to impose fines but to encourage lasting habits of responsible behaviour.

The MCG has urged residents, shopkeepers, construction agencies and vehicle operators to dispose of C&D waste through authorised channels, cover construction material during transportation and avoid banned polythene.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts