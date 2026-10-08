Gurugram civic fines cross Rs 2.6 crore as MCG cracks down on dust, dumping and littering

Dumping construction debris, burning garbage or even failing to keep a dustbin at a shop can now prove costly in Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued 13,179 challans and collected fines totalling Rs 2.61 crore since January 1 as part of its cleanliness and pollution-control drive.

The enforcement covers violations related to banned plastic, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, garbage burning, littering, dust pollution, open defecation and urination, and the transportation of uncovered construction material.

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C&D waste dumping attracted some of the highest penalties. The MCG issued 412 challans and imposed fines of Rs 91.85 lakh, averaging about Rs 22,000 per violation. The action targeted dumping of debris on roadsides, vacant plots and other public spaces.

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Dust violations carried an even higher average penalty. As many as 99 challans resulted in fines of Rs 24.75 lakh, or about Rs 25,000 per case. Another 208 challans, involving uncovered construction material being transported in vehicles, fetched Rs 10.40 lakh in fines.

The largest number of challans — 8,231 — were issued for the use of banned plastic, with fines totalling Rs 59.82 lakh. The average penalty was below Rs 750 per challan.

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The civic body issued another 384 challans, imposing Rs 36.50 lakh in fines, for littering, waste dumping and illegal connections to stormwater drains.

Garbage burning resulted in 64 challans and Rs 3.20 lakh in fines. In addition, 574 people were fined Rs 2.87 lakh for open defecation and 77 were fined Rs 38,500 for open urination.

The MCG also issued 2,951 challans, totalling Rs 14.75 lakh, for the absence of dustbins at public places.

Smaller numbers of challans were issued for violations involving bulk waste generators (4), septage (22), animal dung (33), water wastage (90), bulk littering (18) and illegal poster pasting (1).

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said keeping Gurugram clean remained a priority and enforcement would continue.

He said no negligence would be tolerated in cases involving C&D waste, polythene, open dumping, garbage burning and dust pollution. The objective, he said, was not merely to impose fines but to encourage lasting habits of responsible behaviour.

The MCG has urged residents, shopkeepers, construction agencies and vehicle operators to dispose of C&D waste through authorised channels, cover construction material during transportation and avoid banned polythene.