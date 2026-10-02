DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: CM Saini personally calls residents who post civic complaints on X

Gurugram: CM Saini personally calls residents who post civic complaints on X

Haryana CM seeks ground-level verification of complaints, cross-checks officials’ action-taken reports with residents, say sources

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:03 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has begun personally monitoring Gurugram’s civic issues, calling residents who post complaints on X. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has begun personally monitoring Gurugram’s civic issues, calling residents who post complaints on X and subsequently cross-checking their grievances with officials, according to sources.

The disclosure came during a meeting with senior officials on Friday, sources said. Saini has been calling complainants directly on the numbers they have shared online. He does not reveal his identity, asking residents about the problem and whether it has been resolved before verifying their responses with the officials concerned.

Advertisement

Several residents of the Millennium City have received such calls and presumed they were from the CM Window office, sources said.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Saini told officials that he could no longer rely solely on official feedback, according to sources. Despite repeated assurances that civic issues were being addressed, residents were continuing to turn to social media to flag basic problems that, he said, could have been resolved within hours.

Sources said the Chief Minister has repeatedly been told that officials were misleading him through action-taken reports while residents continued to face problems on the ground.

Advertisement

Saini has consequently put in place what sources described as a parallel monitoring mechanism. Besides making calls himself, he has assigned trusted persons to assess the situation on the ground and submit reports to him.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said he has drawn inspiration from "Chanakya Niti", which emphasises direct monitoring as part of governance.

The message to the bureaucracy, sources said, is that action-taken reports will now be cross-checked with residents’ accounts on the ground.

On the same day, two regional officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board in Gurugram were suspended for allegedly failing to inspect sewage treatment plants. Saini also told officials that accountability was non-negotiable and excuses would not be accepted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts