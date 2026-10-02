Gurugram: CM Saini personally calls residents who post civic complaints on X

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has begun personally monitoring Gurugram’s civic issues, calling residents who post complaints on X and subsequently cross-checking their grievances with officials, according to sources.

The disclosure came during a meeting with senior officials on Friday, sources said. Saini has been calling complainants directly on the numbers they have shared online. He does not reveal his identity, asking residents about the problem and whether it has been resolved before verifying their responses with the officials concerned.

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Several residents of the Millennium City have received such calls and presumed they were from the CM Window office, sources said.

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At the meeting, Saini told officials that he could no longer rely solely on official feedback, according to sources. Despite repeated assurances that civic issues were being addressed, residents were continuing to turn to social media to flag basic problems that, he said, could have been resolved within hours.

Sources said the Chief Minister has repeatedly been told that officials were misleading him through action-taken reports while residents continued to face problems on the ground.

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Saini has consequently put in place what sources described as a parallel monitoring mechanism. Besides making calls himself, he has assigned trusted persons to assess the situation on the ground and submit reports to him.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said he has drawn inspiration from "Chanakya Niti", which emphasises direct monitoring as part of governance.

The message to the bureaucracy, sources said, is that action-taken reports will now be cross-checked with residents’ accounts on the ground.

On the same day, two regional officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board in Gurugram were suspended for allegedly failing to inspect sewage treatment plants. Saini also told officials that accountability was non-negotiable and excuses would not be accepted.