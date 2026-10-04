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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Congress turns to workers, revives national trade union

Gurugram: Congress turns to workers, revives national trade union

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:44 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders during a meeting in Gurugram.
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In a first-of-its-kind move, the Congress is set to bring the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), its labour wing, back into the party’s mainstream political activities in Haryana. Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh and AICC in-charge for Haryana Sanjay Dutt are scheduled to meet INTUC office-bearers in Gurugram today, marking the first such interaction in decades.

The outreach is aimed at Haryana’s industrial workforce, a section that the Congress has rarely placed at the centre of its politics. The party alleges that factory workers across the state are facing harassment and being denied their rights under the BJP government, and says it wants to provide them with a stronger political voice.

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Haryana is among the country’s top five states in registered manufacturing employment. Along with Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and UP, it accounts for about 56 per cent of the 2.10 crore people employed in the sector, according to the Annual Survey of Industries 2024-25. Speaking to The Tribune, Dutt said the Congress was working to become more class-inclusive. “The party cannot be restricted to one section or one community. Everyone, from the grassroots level up, has to be part of its priority list.”

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He said bringing INTUC closer to the party would strengthen the Congress and broaden its support among one of the state’s largest voter groups.

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