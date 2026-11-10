Gurugram construction ban hits realty sector; developers seek CAQM review

The construction ban in Gurugram has hit the real estate sector. Developers have now sought a review by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to allow sites complying with anti-pollution norms to continue operations. Various real estate bodies have written to the authority, urging it to reconsider the ban and emphasising that the majority of builders were abiding by the anti-pollution mandate.

“The ban may have short-term implications for project execution, construction timelines, labour utilisation and supply-chain operations,” said Kunal Rishi, Chief Operating Officer at KRISUMI Corporation. He warned that prolonged or recurring restrictions could affect delivery commitments and market sentiment. He called for “a predictable and well-defined regulatory framework”.

The industry’s apex body echoed the concern. Parveen Jain, President of NAREDCO, said construction “cannot be viewed as the sole contributor to pollution”. He pointed to vehicular emissions, road dust and industrial activity. Repeated bans, he said, hurt “lakhs of construction workers” and daily-wage earners. He urged a “graded, data-driven approach” linked to AQI levels and GRAP stages. Projects using anti-smog guns, site covering and other dust-control measures should be allowed to continue, he said.

The Gurugram administration has barred dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the district from November 5 to 20, acting on a CAQM order issued on October 30. The curbs apply across the NCR and come with a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement for offices. Railway and metro projects, along with linear infrastructure works such as roads, flyovers and pipelines, are exempt. According to builders’ internal estimates, losses since November 5 have already run into crores.

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Developers say compliant sites should not be treated like violators. Vikram Singh, Group Vice-President at WAL Developments, said blanket shutdowns “do little to separate best-practice sites from violators”. He wants regulation that is “consistent, science-led and predictable”, rewarding those who comply. Dust suppression and debris management, he said, should be included in project budgets from day one.

Santosh Agarwal, Executive Director and CFO at Alpha Corp Development Limited, called the ban important for public health but said it affects project schedules. He said the impact was likely to be temporary. Timely regulatory guidance and sustainable practices would allow the sector to navigate disruptions “without compromising its long-term growth prospects”.

Mohit Kalia, Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) at HCBS Developments Ltd, said developers were increasingly focusing on dust-control measures, organised waste management and the efficient use of resources. Amit Modi, Director at County Group, said developers were adopting structured site-management practices and dust-mitigation systems. He called for collaboration between developers and authorities.

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The industry’s common demand is that Gurugram real estate projects complying with pollution-control norms be allowed to continue operations. Developers also want clarity on how long such air pollution-related curbs across Delhi-NCR will remain in force.