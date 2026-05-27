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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram cop accused of slapping youth for filming burning truck

Gurugram cop accused of slapping youth for filming burning truck

Policeman denies slapping the youth and says he only asked him to help control the fire

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:30 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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A video grab
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A video rapidly going viral on social media allegedly shows a traffic policeman in Gurugram slapping a young man for filming a truck that had caught fire on the roadside. The policeman is also heard asking him to stop recording and bring a bucket of water. The youth has appealed to senior police officials for justice.

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Vishal, a resident of Faridabad, said, “I install and repair CCTV cameras. I had come to Gurugram for work on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 pm, while passing through Ghata, I saw a truck on fire on the road. I stopped my bike and started recording a video on my phone.”

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According to Vishal, a traffic police officer on duty noticed him filming and approached him.

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“He slapped me and said, ‘Why are you making a video? Bring a bucket of water to help extinguish the fire,’” Vishal alleged.

“I recorded the entire incident on my mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media seeking justice,” he added.

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When contacted, the policeman denied slapping the youth and said he had only asked him to help control the fire.

ACP Traffic Satpal Singh said further action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, another video of the same policeman has surfaced on social media in which he is seen climbing onto the canter and helping extinguish the fire.

“The matter has been brought to the notice of senior officials and is under investigation. All police personnel have strict instructions to behave as ‘friendly police,’” the ACP added.

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