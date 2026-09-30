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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Cops act against criminals, bulldoze 1 house, seal another

Gurugram: Cops act against criminals, bulldoze 1 house, seal another

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:37 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The house of a criminal that was demolished in Gurugram on tuesday.
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Taking action against habitual offenders and illegal encroachments, the Gurugram police demolished the house of one accused using a bulldozer, while sealed the house of another.

Both accused have a combined criminal record of 10 cases involving NDPS Act, murder, attempt to murder, excise act and other serious offences.

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According to the police, under its zero-tolerance policy, cops took strict action against land mafias and habitual offenders on Tuesday, carrying out effective action against illegal construction and encroachments. Action was taken against illegally occupied/constructed houses of two habitual offenders, wherein one house was demolished and the other sealed.

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During the action, the approximately 50-sq yard house, illegally occupied/constructed by accused Azad, alias Kalu, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Gurugram, near the Air Force Station boundary wall, was demolished by Crime Branch, Sector 43, in coordination with the departments concerned.

Meanwhile, the approximately 100-sq yard house, illegally occupied/constructed by accused Biru Kumar, a resident of 12 Biswa, near Chhoti Mata Temple, village Gurugram, was sealed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC Cell), Gurugram, in coordination with the departments concerned.

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A total of six cases involving offences under the NDPS Act, Excise Act, SC/ST Act and other serious offences are registered against accused Azad, alias Kalu, at police stations Sector 5 and Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

Similarly, a total of four cases involving offences under the NDPS Act, murder, kidnapping, assault and other serious offences are registered against accused Biru Kumar at police stations Sector 14, City and Sector-9A, Gurugram.

“Both actions were carried out in coordination with the departments concerned, and law and order was maintained throughout the entire operation. Such strict drives against habitual offenders and illegal occupants will continue in future to make Gurugram crime-free and safe,” said the spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

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