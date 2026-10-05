Gurugram cops nab 10 for bringing waste from Delhi

Following a recent direction from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Gurugram police arrested 10 persons for illegally bringing garbage and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram.

Four separate cases were registered against the accused, and seven vehicles allegedly used in the offences have been recovered.

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On Monday, CM Saini directed the police to impound vehicles bringing garbage from Delhi, stating that Gurugram will not be allowed to become Delhi’s dumping ground.

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The Gurugram Police are conducting a special campaign against persons involved in illegally bringing and dumping garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi into Gurugram, along with other related illegal activities. As part of this campaign, the Gurugram Police took action at various locations and arrested 10 accused.

As many as two cases were registered at the Bajghera police station, 1 at Udyog Vihar police station and 1 at the Rajendra Park police station in this regard. A total of seven vehicles, including canters and tractor-trolleys, used in the offences were recovered from their possession.

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Police investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in transporting garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram for dumping. Police teams intercepted such vehicles during checking.

Preliminary interrogation and investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly bringing garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram through a network connected with Delhi. The plastic was separated from the garbage/waste brought to Gurugram and segregated before being sent to other places. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire network.

“Police teams are collecting information about the accused and the owners of the vehicles recovered for their alleged use in the offences. During the investigation, if the involvement or any role of any vehicle owner in such illegal activities is found, strict action will also be taken against the vehicle owners concerned as per law. We are conducting detailed interrogation of the accused and investigating the entire network related to the illegal activity,” said a senior police officer.