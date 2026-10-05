DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram cops nab 10 for bringing waste from Delhi

Gurugram cops nab 10 for bringing waste from Delhi

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:49 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man from Himachal Pradesh has been booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Following a recent direction from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Gurugram police arrested 10 persons for illegally bringing garbage and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram.

Four separate cases were registered against the accused, and seven vehicles allegedly used in the offences have been recovered.

Advertisement

On Monday, CM Saini directed the police to impound vehicles bringing garbage from Delhi, stating that Gurugram will not be allowed to become Delhi’s dumping ground.

Advertisement

The Gurugram Police are conducting a special campaign against persons involved in illegally bringing and dumping garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi into Gurugram, along with other related illegal activities. As part of this campaign, the Gurugram Police took action at various locations and arrested 10 accused.

As many as two cases were registered at the Bajghera police station, 1 at Udyog Vihar police station and 1 at the Rajendra Park police station in this regard. A total of seven vehicles, including canters and tractor-trolleys, used in the offences were recovered from their possession.

Advertisement

Police investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in transporting garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram for dumping. Police teams intercepted such vehicles during checking.

Preliminary interrogation and investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly bringing garbage/waste and plastic waste from Delhi to Gurugram through a network connected with Delhi. The plastic was separated from the garbage/waste brought to Gurugram and segregated before being sent to other places. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the entire network.

“Police teams are collecting information about the accused and the owners of the vehicles recovered for their alleged use in the offences. During the investigation, if the involvement or any role of any vehicle owner in such illegal activities is found, strict action will also be taken against the vehicle owners concerned as per law. We are conducting detailed interrogation of the accused and investigating the entire network related to the illegal activity,” said a senior police officer.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts