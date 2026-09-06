Gurugram court directs former Haryana CM Bhajan Lal’s daughter to appear in forgery case by Oct 6

A Gurugram court has directed Roshni Bishnoi, daughter of former Haryana Chief Minister late Chaudhary Bhajan Lal, to appear in person by October 6, in a forgery case. Failure to do so could lead to proceedings to declare her a proclaimed offender and attach her property.

At a hearing on September 5, Judicial Magistrate First Class Sachin Kumar Singh was informed by the executing constable that a public notice under Section 82 of the CrPC had been affixed at Bishnoi’s residence and on the court notice board. Satisfied that the proclamation had been duly published, the court listed the case for October 6 for the accused’s appearance. The court had earlier, on August 25, rejected her anticipatory bail plea.

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The case stems from FIR No. 318, dated December 2, 2023, registered at the Sector 14 police station, Gurugram, against Roshni Bishnoi and her husband, businessman Anoop Bishnoi, under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 204 and 120B of the IPC.

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According to a complaint filed by Dharamvir Bishnoi, plots belonging to his father and uncle, Sandeep Kumar, in Sectors 23 and 23A, Gurugram, were allegedly transferred using forged documents years after Sandeep Kumar’s death in July 2004.

The complaint alleges that a possession certificate and NOC were obtained by impersonating the deceased, following which a forged affidavit and other documents were used to execute a conveyance deed in 2017, transferring the plot to three individuals. It is further alleged that a PAN card and driving licence created in the deceased’s name carried photographs of different people and that the conveyance deed was registered without verification of signatures.

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Investigators have said Anoop Bishnoi, described in the complaint as a promoter of a Hisar-based company registered in 1983, allegedly forwarded documents related to the case to Roshni Bishnoi, who is alleged to have passed them on to a third person said to have brokered the deal.

A written reply on the matter has also been filed by the Superintendent of Police heading the SIT probing the case. The court will hear arguments on the reply on September 21.

Meanwhile, Roshni Bishnoi’s brother and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was absent from the annual Janmashtami Mahotsav in Hisar this year, an event he has attended regularly, after travelling abroad shortly before the September 5 hearing. A minister announced from the stage that Kuldeep Bishnoi was abroad on “necessary work”.

He is also learnt to have removed social media posts featuring his sister following the registration of the FIR, fuelling local speculation over his continued distance from the case.