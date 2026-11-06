Gurugram cracks down on offices violating work-from-home order, 15 firms served notices

The Gurugram administration has begun taking action against private offices violating the work-from-home order issued to curb air pollution. Around 15 firms have been served show-cause notices for calling more than 50 per cent of their staff to work.

None of the firms served notices so far is a multinational company (MNC). However, highly placed sources said a survey was also under way among corporate offices, and MNCs could come under scrutiny next.

Under the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner on November 3, in line with directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), all private offices in the district must operate with no more than 50 per cent of their staff physically present. The remaining employees are to work from home. The restrictions apply from November 5 to November 20.

Despite this, a majority of offices openly flouted the norm from day one. The administration then asked employees being forced to report to work at full strength amid the pollution to flag such establishments. It has since been flooded with complaints.

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Officials have also begun inspecting offices. In a notice dated November 5, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Badshahpur, noted that about 87 of 117 employees, nearly 74 per cent, were present at a Sector 42 office during an inspection. This was well above the permissible limit.

The notice asks the establishment to explain within 24 hours why action should not be initiated under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021. It must submit its total employee strength, attendance or biometric records for the date of inspection, and the roster issued to implement the 50 per cent rule. It must also provide details of employees permitted to work from home and any grounds for claiming exemption.

The firm has been directed to ensure strict compliance with immediate effect. The notice warns that if no reply is received, or the explanation is found unsatisfactory, further proceedings can be initiated without any further notice.

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Sources said the real impact of the order would be visible now, with the Diwali weekend beginning. Offices, along with the administration’s enforcement teams, will be under watch to see whether the 50 per cent cap is actually followed on the ground.