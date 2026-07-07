Gurugram cyber fraud: Two Nigerian nationals held for duping man of Rs 63,500

The Gurugram police have arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly duping a man through a fake Facebook profile. The accused allegedly posed as a foreign woman and claimed that "she" had run out of money at an airport before persuading the victim to transfer funds online.

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A mobile phone allegedly used in the crime has been recovered from the accused.

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According to the police, a man lodged a complaint at the Manesar cyber crime police station on April 29, stating that he had received a friend request on Facebook from a profile bearing the name Kathlin. After accepting the request, the victim began communicating with the accused’s alias on WhatsApp.

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The woman claimed to be a resident of the United Kingdom and told the complainant that she was travelling to India. Subsequently, the complainant received a call from a person posing as a customs officer at the Mumbai airport, who claimed that the woman had run out of money and needed funds for customs verification.

Believing the story, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 63,500 to multiple bank accounts provided by the accused and was allegedly cheated. A case was registered based on the complaint.

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During investigation, the police arrested two foreign nationals allegedly involved in the cyber fraud from Jawahar Park, Delhi, on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Kelvin Ogbu, 35, a resident of Lagos State, Nigeria, and Kingsley Emeka Ojobo, 35, a resident of Aji, Nigeria.

During preliminary interrogation, the police found that Ojobo had entered India on a business visa in January 2026, while Ogbu had arrived in the country on a business visa in 2025.

"...On this pretext, they induced the complainant to transfer money into multiple bank accounts and committed cyber fraud. Verification of the accused’s criminal records revealed that Ogbu was previously involved in a case registered under the Foreigners Act in Delhi in 2024. We are questioning the accused," said ACP (Cyber) Gaurav Fogat.