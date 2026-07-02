Gurugram cyber police bust reward-point fraud racket; 6 arrested

Gurugram police have arrested six cyber fraudsters for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of adjusting credit card reward points.

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Police recovered seven mobile phones, three walkie-talkie sets, and printed scripts related to Axis Bank credit card reward-point adjustment, along with customer data.

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According to police, a complainant approached the Cyber Crime Police Station (West) stating that on March 5 he received a call from a person posing as an Axis Bank employee.

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The caller falsely promised to adjust his credit card reward points against his outstanding bill, offering a discount. Believing the claim, the complainant was cheated of Rs 83,305.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West).

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During investigation, cyber police arrested six accused identified as Farman, Satya Prakash, Narendra Singh, Arvind Kumar, Vinod and Asif, all residents of Delhi.

Police said Farman and Prakash were arrested from Sangam Vihar on June 28, while the remaining accused were arrested from Govindpuri on June 30.

ACP Cyber Gaurav Fogat said Prakash worked as a POS agent issuing SIM cards. Farman procured a SIM card in his name and handed it over to him for commission, which was then passed to other accused. The group allegedly used these SIM cards to impersonate bank officials and target victims with fraudulent calls promising reward-point adjustments.