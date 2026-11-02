Gurugram Dhanteras 2026: Buyers look beyond gold to invest in homes

Many NCR families are adding a home to the shopping list on Dhanteras and Diwali, developers say.

Anarock data show NCR prices rose 12 per cent year-on-year in July-September, the fastest among India’s top seven cities. New launches fell 14 per cent to about 10,900 units.

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Whiteland’s Sudeep Bhatt, Director Strategy, said October to December brings heightened interest and strong traction, but the group does not chase sales with discounts. “We believe in the merit of our product, its inherent value and the trust we build with our customers,” he said.

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Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe, said the market enters the season “on a fundamentally healthy footing”. Demand, he said, will be driven “less by discounts and more by genuine value”.

Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti said Diwali is when many families finally act on a home purchase discussed for months. “We are witnessing that in Gurugram this year, with good footfall at our projects and more serious conversations at the site offices,” he said, pointing to momentum in the Rs 3-6 crore segment.

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NAREDCO’s Parveen Jain said sustained growth needs “a balance between pricing, affordability and quality”. Manglam’s Amrita Gupta said buyers look beyond discounts to payment flexibility and delivery assurance. Multigen’s Vivek Singhal said the season speeds up existing plans.

Sanam Bakshi, Director, Central Park Estates, said the festive season accounts for a significant share of annual sales. Premium buyers, Bakshi said, are investing in “a quality of life, not merely a property”, in line with the developer’s “Nature’s Luxe” philosophy.

Knight Frank says NCR sales fell 11 per cent to 35,574 units in January-September.

Elevate Homes’ Sudhanshu Dutt said Golf Course Extension Road buyers prioritise quality and long-term investment potential. Apex Acreages’ Karan Khanna called the mood “structurally stronger, not just seasonal”.

HCBS Developments’ Mohit Kalia said premium buyers use “a much wider lens than just its size or location”. Northwind Estates’ Manoj Kumar Garg said buyers want “a clear sense of value and confidence in their investment”.

Murec MD Amogh Bansal said low home loan rates support first-time buyers. MAPSKO’s Rahul Singla said Kharmas can help buyers negotiate better deals. In Greater Noida, Alpha Corp’s Santosh Agarwal said infrastructure-led growth is driving interest.

Ralith Realty CEO Rakesh Kaul said its Ralith Retreat festive offer in Panipat adds flexibility “without compromising on the long-term value of the purchase”.

Saurabh Paliwal, Senior Vice President, Sales, BPTP, said Navratri signals auspicious beginnings. Its “BPTP Pushpanjali” offer gives buyers in Gurugram and Faridabad a 20gm gold coin, white goods and smart home technology, subject to terms.

Saya Group’s “The Carnival 2026” offers special pricing on select inventory, a Rs 51 lakh starting investment and a 50:50 plan. MD Vikas Bhasin said festive periods suit investing.