Gurugram Diwali AQI rises just 6 per cent, least in 3 years

Gurugram saw no major surge in air pollution around Diwali this year, with its air quality index (AQI) rising just 6 per cent over the festival window, the smallest increase in three years, show CPCB bulletin data analysed by Climate Trends.

The city's mean AQI was 316 across Diwali and the day after, up from 300 the previous week. The rise was 38 per cent in 2025 (241 to 332) and 48 per cent in 2024 (204 to 302). The peak-day reading was 345, against 370 in 2025 and 309 in 2024.

The data follows what officials called the city's strongest pre-Diwali crackdown on illegal firecrackers. Gurugram Police registered over 100 FIRs and seized hundreds of quintals of illegal crackers, and several big godowns were sealed, with the stock yet to be weighed. Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the drive sharply reduced the open sale of crackers seen across the city, and that the administration had decided to curtail the menace.

The police formed 53 special teams to check markets, shops and warehouses. The administration allowed only CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers to be sold on November 4-6 and bursting only on November 7-8.

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On the anti-smog front, smog guns were seen sprinkling water across the city, and several housing societies ran their own sprinklers. The study cautions that Gurugram's air was already poor before the festival, with the pre-Diwali week averaging 300, the upper end of the "Poor" category.

It found that for Delhi and Gurugram, the regional seasonal load, rather than fireworks, set Diwali-period levels. It does not assess whether enforcement drove the smaller rise. Delhi's AQI rose 4 per cent, from 347 to 360, while Patna rose 110 per cent and Chennai 139 per cent. The 2026 post-Diwali week is not yet available.

Dr Palak Balyan, Research Lead at Climate Trends, said: "The post-Diwali air quality trends across Indian cities demonstrate that the pace of recovery is strongly influenced by geography and prevailing atmospheric conditions." She added: "The key takeaway is that a short-term pollution spike need not translate into a prolonged episode."

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Dr Surendra Kumar Dhaka, Professor of Physics at Delhi University, said, "An impending Western Disturbance could offer some temporary relief from persistent pollution across north India over the next 24-48 hours." But he cautioned: "Even if air quality improves temporarily, the underlying seasonal pollution burden across the Indo-Gangetic Plain is likely to remain a concern."