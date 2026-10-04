Gurugram: DLF’s 172-home senior citizen living project The Aureva sold out for Rs 1,985 crore

DLF has announced the complete sell-out of 'The Aureva', its newly launched project for senior citizens in Sector 63, Gurugram, with sales of about Rs 1,985 crore. The project offers 172 residences.

The estimated cost of per home thus, comes out around Rs 11.5 crore, however, DLF has not disclosed unit-wise prices yet.

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The Aureva is DLF’s luxury retirement housing offering, spread across 1.687 hectares (4.17 acres). The residences have a total carpet area of over 37,540 square metres (over 4 lakh sq ft) and a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh sq ft. On the saleable area, the sales work out to an estimated Rs 26,500 per sq ft at most.

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DLF said the sell-out underscores a strong demand for luxury retirement communities that bring wellbeing, convenience, healthcare access and community engagement.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said the project reflects the company’s vision of “redefining luxury retirement housing in India”. He said residents increasingly want homes that improve everyday life through thoughtful design, wellbeing and a strong sense of community.

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The project is a standalone tower rising G+45 floors. It offers 4 BHK residences with dedicated staff dormitories, expansive private decks, premium finishes and universally accessible design elements. Each home comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

Amenities include a luxury clubhouse, fitness and wellness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, a spa, a yoga pavilion, a meditation centre, a library, banquet space, a landscaped garden and outdoor gathering areas.

A professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support will give residents access to need-based healthcare within the community.

Ohri said the project’s market performance underscores growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in this segment. “We believe The Aureva establishes a new benchmark in this emerging category,” he said.

The project has been designed with HB Design as the master planner and SHMA as the landscape architect. BO Steiber Lighting Design, Hewshott (acoustics) and ESD Global (sustainability and green building advisory) are also consultants.

The Aureva abuts The Arbour in Gurugram’s Sector 63. It connects to the Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road and NH-48, as well as the city’s commercial and educational hubs.