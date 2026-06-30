Gurugram drives NCR price surge even as home sales dip, new launches slow

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded the sharpest annual jump in residential prices among India's top seven cities in the April-June quarter of 2026, even as home sales dipped and developers sharply pulled back fresh launches, according to the latest ANAROCK report.

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NCR prices rose 13 per cent year-on-year the steepest among the major metros driven largely by Gurugram's premium corridors along the Dwarka Expressway, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and the Golf Course Extension Road. Quarterly price growth, however, was a more modest 2 per cent.

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Even so, NCR home sales fell 6 per cent year-on-year, mirroring a wider slowdown. Across the top seven cities, sales dropped to 90,715 units in Q2 2026 from 96,285 a year earlier an 11 per cent sequential fall and the lowest quarterly figure since January 2023. New launches in the top cities declined 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while available inventory rose about 10 per cent year-on-year to over 6.16 lakh units. ANAROCK chairman Anuj Puri attributed the moderation to developer caution rather than weak demand.

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Developers active in Gurugram broadly read the numbers as a sign of a maturing market. Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd, said demand was particularly strong in the Rs 3-5 crore segment, where absorption continued to outpace supply across the SPR, Dwarka Expressway and Sohna corridors. The moderation in launches, he said, reflected a more disciplined, demand-led approach creating a healthier market equilibrium, and he voiced confidence that sustained end-user demand would drive long-term growth as infrastructure transformed these corridors.

Sudeep Bhatt, director-strategy at Whiteland Corporation, said the slower pace pointed to a maturing, disciplined market rather than weakening demand, with developers aligning supply to genuine end-user needs instead of adding inventory speculatively. Buyers, he added, had grown far more discerning — prioritising quality, credibility and timely delivery — and the evolving global environment, including developments in West Asia, had nudged them towards more measured decisions.

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Siddharth Jain, president of NAREDCO NextGen NCR, called the slower launches a cautious response to global uncertainty rather than weak demand, hoping the festive season would revive supply. Manik Malik, president and CEO of BPTP Limited, termed it a "healthy recalibration", noting NCR's inventory overhang stayed under 12 months, with supply increasingly coming from developers with stronger balance sheets.

Santosh Agarwal of Alpha Corp and Iqbal Singh Sodhi of Karyan Group saw the market shifting from launch volumes towards quality and execution. Pratik Tibrewala of M3M India pointed to rising interest in branded residences, while Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO of Reliance MET City, said NCR's next chapter would be written closer to employment hubs as growth moved westward towards Jhajjar. Gautam Kanodia of KREEVA and Kanodia Group said stable inventory showed homes were still finding buyers, with developers launching in a calibrated manner. Kushagra Ansal, director of Ansal Housing, said the moderation reflected a more disciplined market where steady sales against leaner supply pointed to genuine end-user demand.