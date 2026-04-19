Gurugram drug bust: Rs 70 lakh-worth Mounjaro injections seized in DLF Phase-4, illegal supply chain under probe

In a major crackdown, the Gurugram Drug Control Department has seized a large consignment of suspected Mounjaro injections worth nearly Rs 70 lakh from a vehicle in DLF Phase-4, officials said on Sunday. The injections, primarily used for diabetes management but increasingly misused for weight loss, were allegedly being supplied illegally.

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Acting on a tip-off, the department intercepted a vehicle and detained a company employee identified as Munjamil, who was transporting the consignment. Upon searching the vehicle, officials recovered thousands of injection doses, with each dose estimated to cost between ₹13,000 and ₹25,000 in the market.

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Drug Inspector Amandeep Chauhan said the samples of the seized injections have been sent for laboratory testing to verify their authenticity and quality. “We are examining the packaging, batch details and supply source to determine whether the injections are genuine, licensed products or counterfeit being supplied illegally,” he said.

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Officials suspect the consignment was routed from Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace market, though billing records were generated in Gurugram. “The entire supply chain is under investigation. Strict legal action will be taken against all those involved if any violation is found,” Chauhan added.

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The detained employee has been handed over to the police, and a detailed probe is under way. The authorities said action would be initiated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act against both suppliers and buyers if the injections are found to be unlicensed or fake.

Investigators noted that demand for such injections had surged sharply in recent months, especially for off-label use in weight loss, creating a parallel illegal market. The department has warned consumers to purchase medicines only from licensed chemists with proper bills and to verify packaging details before use.

Interestingly, officials said the seized drug, originally manufactured by a company in Italy, is meant for treating diabetes but is increasingly being misused in India.