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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram e-challans: 10.66 lakh in 9 months, Rs 200 crore fined

Gurugram e-challans: 10.66 lakh in 9 months, Rs 200 crore fined

Official data shows 4.61 lakh challans were generated between July and September

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:10 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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August recorded the highest monthly figure at 1,64,773, followed by July with 1,50,393 and September with 1,46,248. File
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Gurugram's camera-based traffic enforcement is picking up pace. The city's Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) generated 10,66,385 e-challans between January and September 2026, with fines totalling Rs 200.66 crore. Nearly 43 per cent of these challans were issued in just the last three months of that period.

Official data shows 4.61 lakh challans were generated between July and September. August recorded the highest monthly figure at 1,64,773, followed by July with 1,50,393 and September with 1,46,248. That is about 1.5 lakh a month in the third quarter, against roughly 1 lakh a month in the first half of the year.

The fines work out to nearly Rs 1,880 per challan on average.

Which violations are caught

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The system, linked to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's (GMDA) Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), detects red-light jumping, stop-line violations, riding without helmets, triple riding and wrong-side driving. Over-speeding detection is due to begin by the end of November 2026, when speed radars are deployed.

CCTV network to reach 5,287 cameras

The GMDA has 1,565 cameras in place. Of these, 1,200 were installed under Phase-I and 365 through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Another 2,722 high-resolution, 8-megapixel cameras are being installed under Phase-II, and 1,000 more are proposed through CSR. These will take the network to 5,287 cameras across Gurugram, Manesar and adjoining areas.

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The Phase-II cameras include:

  • 1,406 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras
  • 102 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras
  • 74 Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras
  • 759 general surveillance cameras
  • 347 face recognition cameras
  • 20 speed radars

They will be installed at 258 locations.

Former GMDA CEO P C Meena said the authority is upgrading its surveillance infrastructure to improve traffic management, road safety and urban governance. He has directed officers to speed up installation and integrate the new cameras with the ICCC. According to Meena, the aim is not only to issue challans, but also to promote responsible driving and help reduce accidents. He added that close coordination with Gurugram Traffic Police would ensure the infrastructure is used effectively.

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Cameras to watch drains, garbage spots

The GMDA is also extending the network to civic monitoring. Drain inlets, confluence points, waterlogging-prone stretches and garbage dumping hotspots are being identified for coverage. Officials say this will allow faster response and better inter-departmental coordination during the monsoon.

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