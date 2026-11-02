Gurugram, Faridabad get green cracker nod for Diwali amid poor AQI

Gurugram and Faridabad woke up to dense smog on Monday morning, just as the Supreme Court allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers across Delhi-NCR for two days ahead of Diwali.

Residents and environmental activists are now questioning how authorities will ensure that only certified green crackers are used.

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Visibility was poor across both cities in the morning, with a thick haze hanging over major roads. At 3.51 pm, Gurugram's air quality index (AQI) stood at 206, in the "poor" category, according to the AQI portal.

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PM2.5 stood at 128 µg/m³ and PM10 at 205 µg/m³. The city ranked 27th among the world's most polluted cities on the live tracker. Faridabad's air quality was similarly poor.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. A complete ban will be reinstated from November 9.

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The court said it had opted for a regulated approach because the earlier blanket ban had neither significantly improved air quality nor stopped the illegal sale of conventional crackers. It noted that conventional crackers were often sold under the guise of green ones and said it lacked "adequate data" to determine whether a complete ban was the best solution.

Residents question green cracker enforcement

Residents of Gurugram and Faridabad fear that this loophole will be exploited again. "Conventional crackers are already being sold and burst in several areas. How will anyone distinguish a green cracker from a banned one on the night of Diwali?"

Environmental activists have demanded strict enforcement, including checks on retailers, verification of certified green crackers through QR codes and designated sale points. They have also called for round-the-clock patrolling and penalties for violators. "The relaxation should not become a licence to burst everything. The district administrations must demonstrate on the ground that the rules are being enforced."

With air quality already in the poor category, health experts warn that even a brief period of firecracker use could push pollution levels higher. Children, the elderly and people with asthma or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable during the winter smog season.

The court also stressed the need for better coordination among stakeholders and sustained monitoring beyond the festive season, noting that earlier measures had failed largely because of poor implementation.

Officials in Gurugram and Faridabad are yet to announce how they will enforce the order.