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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram, Faridabad reel under sultry weather; mercury to touch 41°C

Gurugram, Faridabad reel under sultry weather; mercury to touch 41°C

Residents advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:44 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The mercury is forecast to peak at 41°C through the day, after both cities hovered around the 40°C mark on Saturday. File
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Gurugram and Faridabad woke to a sultry morning on Sunday as the stalled southwest monsoon left the two cities sweltering under clear skies, rising humidity and an excessive-heat warning.

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Both cities recorded 34°C by 7 am, but the air already felt far hotter a “feels-like” reading of 41°C in Gurugram and 40°C in Faridabad.

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The mercury is forecast to peak at 41°C through the day, after both cities hovered around the 40°C mark on Saturday.

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The India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted the monsoon would reach the NCR around June 27. That timeline has now been revised, with the system not expected to set in before the first week of July.

Forecasts do, however, point to a turn mid-week. Both cities are likely to see a sharp dip from Wednesday, when maximums are tipped to fall to 30°C-32°C as showers finally arrive, easing the prolonged dry spell.

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Air quality remained a worry. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 254 and Faridabad 229 on Sunday morning — both in the “poor” band with light winds of 6 to 8 kph offering little dispersal.

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours and limit outdoor activities until the weather shifts.

Until the monsoon arrives, south Haryana looks set for several more days of sticky mornings and 40-plus afternoons.

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