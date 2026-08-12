Gurugram, Faridabad set to lead Haryana’s Rs 55,000-crore MSME export push

Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana’s top two exporting districts contributing to the state’s USD 19.10 billion export base, are positioned as the biggest beneficiaries of the newly launched Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy 2026, which targets Rs 55,000-crore in fresh investment and 5 lakh jobs over the coming years.

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The policy, launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Karnal, aims to double the state’s exports over the next five years. Haryana’s current export base ranks 8th highest among Indian states, accounting for 4.4 per cent of the country’s total exports, with Gurugram and Faridabad named among the top contributing districts alongside Karnal, Sonipat and Panipat.

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Under the policy, industrial areas across the state have been classified into Core, Sub-Prime, Intermediate and Prime/Focus zones, with incentives varying sharply by tier — capital subsidy ranging from 15 to 30 per cent, SGST reimbursement between 20 and 70 per cent, and stamp duty refunds of up to 100 per cent in Prime/Focus zones. Industrial belts such as the DLF phases, Udyog Vihar, IMT Manesar, Sohna and Sector 106 in Gurugram, and IMT Faridabad, are expected to fall across these tiers, though a formal area-wise notification confirming zone classification for the two districts is yet to be issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning.

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The policy also promises single-window clearances and what it calls “world-class infrastructure” support for industrial units availing the incentives — a claim that will be closely watched given the civic record of both cities. This year’s monsoon has exposed deep infrastructure gaps across Gurugram and Faridabad, from waterlogging at over 150 hotspots across eight MCG zones to unchecked stilt-plus-four and stilt-plus-five construction and drainage failures that have drawn repeated criticism of civic agencies, despite an estimated Rs 450-500 crore spent on drainage infrastructure since 2016.

The policy’s thrust sectors, including auto components and electronics, align closely with Gurugram and Faridabad’s existing industrial base. Udyog Vihar’s auto-ancillary units, IMT Manesar’s cluster of automobile and component manufacturers, and IMT Faridabad’s engineering and electronics base are all expected to be natural fits for the incentive structure, positioning both districts to draw a significant share of the promised investment and jobs.

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Industry observers note that while the fiscal incentives are among the most competitive offered by any NCR state so far, the policy’s success will hinge on execution — particularly whether zone notifications are issued swiftly, and whether approvals move through the promised single-window system rather than the multi-agency delays that have historically slowed industrial projects in the region.

Whether the same civic and physical infrastructure network can support a scaled-up industrial push, and whether the local labour market can genuinely absorb the promised 5 lakh jobs, remains an open question as implementation of the policy begins. Officials at GMDA and MCG are yet to respond on infrastructure readiness for the anticipated industrial expansion.