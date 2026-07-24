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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram garbage scam: 40% of collection trucks vanish, MC cracks down on contractor

Gurugram garbage scam: 40% of collection trucks vanish, MC cracks down on contractor

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:21 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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As nearly 40 per cent of waste collection vehicles remain off the roads in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated its first major enforcement action against a private waste collection agency. The civic body has issued a formal notice proposing termination of the contract and blacklisting of the agency operating in Zone-6.

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The action has been taken against the Classic Manpower and Construction Services, which is responsible for door-to-door waste collection in Wards 12, 13, 27, 31 and 35. The area includes major residential and commercial localities, including Bheemgarh Kheri, Ashok Vihar, Patel Nagar, Sector 15 and Civil Lines.

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Residents across these five wards have been facing severe sanitation issues for the past two to three months. Door-to-door waste collection has become highly irregular, with garbage often left uncollected for days or picked up only on alternate days. The absence of a fixed collection schedule has triggered widespread complaints from residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), who have repeatedly raised the matter with municipal officials.

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According to MCG Joint Commissioner Dr Preetpal Singh, the agency failed to comply with key provisions of the request for proposal (RFP) and work order, which required it to deploy the prescribed number of collection vehicles along with drivers, helpers and supervisors across all assigned wards.

The contractor was also found to have violated several digital monitoring and compliance requirements. During inspections, the MCG found that the agency had failed to register its vehicles and staff on the solid waste management (SWM) portal, install GPS devices on collection vehicles and integrate them with the GMDA/ICCC monitoring system, maintain regular attendance records of field staff, and upload daily vehicle trip reports to the designated tracking portal.

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Terming these lapses a serious breach of contract, the MCG has given the contractor 10 days, until August 1, 2026, to rectify all deficiencies and fully comply with the tender conditions.

Failure to do so will result in termination of the contract, blacklisting and further legal action under municipal rules.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said door-to-door waste collection is a critical component of the city’s sanitation system and that negligence would not be tolerated.

He reiterated the civic body’s commitment to maintaining high standards of cleanliness, warning that contractors found violating tender conditions, facing resource shortages or failing to meet technical requirements would face financial penalties, termination of contracts and blacklisting read with Section 149 relating to unlawful assembly.

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