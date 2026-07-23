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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram garbage scam: 40% of collection trucks vanish, private contractors pocket Millions as waste piles up

Gurugram garbage scam: 40% of collection trucks vanish, private contractors pocket Millions as waste piles up

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:48 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Over 40% of garbage vehicles missing, incompetent contractors trigger Gurugram’s sanitation collapse. Image credit: Tribune
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Over 40 per cent of Gurugram’s door-to-door garbage collection vehicles have vanished from the ground, exposing a major scam driven by incompetent, profit-hungry private contractors.

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While private agencies pocket multi-crore payments from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to manage the city's daily waste.

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A recent physical verification audit conducted at Tau Devi Lal Stadium revealed that out of 591 contracted collection trucks, over 220 vehicles, nearly 40 per cent to 48 per cent of the mandated fleet, were missing.

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This systematic cutting of corners by private contractors is the single biggest trigger behind Gurugram’s spiraling sanitation crisis. By intentionally under-deploying vehicles, understaffing routes, and avoiding routine maintenance, contractors keep operational expenses at a minimum while continuing to bill taxpayers for full-scale operations.

Rather than assigning dedicated, GPS-tracked collection trucks to neighborhood routes, these agencies routinely offload their duties onto unauthorised local vendors who lack both the capacity and the infrastructure to clear daily household waste across entire sectors.

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The ripple effect on door-to-door garbage collection has been devastating for local residents. Household trash now sits uncollected outside residential gates for days on end, forcing families in areas like Sectors 9 and 9A to pay unauthorised private collectors out of pocket just to get their trash cleared.

Because these informal vendors have no access to official municipal dumps or transfer stations, they simply discard the collected waste onto vacant plots, drainage canals, and roadside green belts—turning suburban residential zones into foul-smelling, open-air landfills.

With public anger mounting, civic leadership has stepped in to hold negligent contractors accountable. Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, meanwhile, issued a stern ultimatum warning that agencies failing to deploy 100 per cent of their mandated fleet on the ground face immediate blacklisting, heavy financial penalties and criminal charges.

Until municipal authorities enforce strict physical verifications rather than relying on paper reports, Gurugram’s streets would remain buried under the weight of contractor negligence.

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