Gurugram gets new MC commissioner, GMDA CEO

Gurugram has got a new Municipal Corporation (MCG) Commissioner and a new Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO, as the Haryana Government on Tuesday transferred the two top civic officials.

Pankaj (IAS, 2020), District Municipal Commissioner and Commissioner of the Panipat Municipal Corporation, has been posted as MCG Commissioner and District Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram.

He replaces Pradeep Dahiya (2013), who has been made Managing Director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, and Director, State Audit Department.

Dusmanta Kumar Behera (2007), Commissioner and Secretary of the Human Resources and General Administration Departments, takes over as CEO of GMDA and the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

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He replaces Phool Chand Meena (2004), who has been posted as Commissioner and Secretary of the Human Resources and General Administration Departments.

Dahiya had earlier been transferred but the order was reverted a day later.

The Dahiya-Meena team drew attention for its coordination in managing the city's civic issues, especially during the monsoon.

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The order, issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, comes into force with immediate effect.