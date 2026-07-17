Gurugram: Girl student killed, 4 injured in accident

A 13-year-old girl student died on the spot while four others suffered injuries after a speeding car rammed into a tempo from behind on the Sohna-Daulah road near Sohna on Thursday.

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The car driver managed to flee the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The police have registered a case and seized the vehicle. According to the police, Totaram, a resident of Sushil Nagar, was returning with his family members after attending a family function at his sister’s house. He was travelling in a tempo along with his sister Rajvati, his 13-year-old daughter Deepika, his nephew Jeetu and other relatives. When their vehicle reached the Sohna-Daula road, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into the tempo.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that Deepika died on the spot. Meanwhile, Rajvati suffered serious burn injuries after coming into contact with the tempo’s silencer. Jeetu, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Gurugram after administering first aid. Two other occupants were also injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment.