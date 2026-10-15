Gurugram groundwater falls 7 cm annually despite monsoon floods

Gurugram regularly battles severe waterlogging during the monsoon, yet its groundwater levels continue to decline. The city draws more than 100 million litres of groundwater a day, while the water table in Gurugram city and surrounding areas fell by an average of seven centimetres annually between 2023 and 2026.

Against this backdrop, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has prepared a draft plan to shut 94 of its 581 tubewells by January 2027.

Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken note of this contradiction. On September 22, it observed that the city faced an acute shortage of potable water and declining groundwater levels, even as monsoon rainfall caused severe waterlogging without being adequately harnessed to recharge aquifers.

Advertisement

In July 2025, Gurugram received 133 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, submerging stretches such as Golf Course Road and NH-48.

Data for 2023 to 2026 shows the depth to groundwater in Gurugram city increasing from 33.55 metres to 33.76 metres, indicating a decline of around seven centimetres annually.

Advertisement

The district as a whole recorded an average decline of two centimetres a year, while Sohna saw the depth increase from 25.67 metres to 25.91 metres.

Water demand in Sectors 1 to 115 stands at around 815 million litres per day (MLD), against a supply of approximately 770 MLD from the Basai and Chandu Budhera treatment plants.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) projects demand in the Gurugram-Manesar urban complex to reach around 1,135 MLD by 2031.

Canal water has helped reduce MCG's tubewell withdrawals from around 100 MLD to 60 MLD, but the civic body continues to operate 581 borewells to supplement supplies.

The draft plan, sent to the GMDA CEO on October 6 in compliance with High Court directions, proposes shutting 94 tubewells in areas with adequate canal water supply. This would reduce groundwater extraction by around 9.7 MLD. The remaining 487 tubewells would be reviewed quarterly.

The plan also proposes extending treated wastewater supply to 312 parks by March 2027, repairing rainwater harvesting structures by May 2027 and reviving ponds.

Illegal groundwater extraction remains another concern. The Haryana Water Resources Authority had earlier identified 60 builders and industrial units extracting groundwater illegally in the city.

The Central Ground Water Authority has classified Gurugram as “over-exploited” since 2013. However, only nine borewells have been sealed for illegal extraction.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said groundwater recharge had become the city's top priority. The authority is focusing on making the ground more permeable so that rainwater can seep into the soil instead of flowing onto roads and causing flooding.

He said the approach would help address both waterlogging and groundwater depletion.

“Strict action will be taken against those committing water crimes, including illegal boring and use of groundwater for construction,” he said.

However, significant gaps remain. Shutting 94 of the 581 tubewells would reduce extraction by around 9.7 MLD, a fraction of the more than 100 MLD drawn daily. The remaining tubewells would depend on the availability of GMDA supplies, with no specific deadline for their closure.

Sewage treatment plants generate around 408 MLD of treated wastewater, but only about 202 MLD is reused. Of MCG's 113 ponds, only 32 have been developed, with priority works extending until December 2028.

The civic body's rainwater harvesting structures can potentially recharge around 9.57 million litres during a four-hour rainfall event, still less than one-tenth of the city's daily groundwater extraction.

The Central Ground Water Board's 2024 assessment placed groundwater extraction in Gurugram Urban at 326.52 per cent of the available annual recharge, underlining the scale of over-exploitation.

A final coordinated plan is expected within 30 days.