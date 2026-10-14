Gurugram groundwater plan: MCG to shut 94 tubewells by January 2027

The draft plan was sent by the MCG Commissioner to the CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on October 6, in compliance with directions in CWP-20032-2008, a petition filed in 2008 over groundwater extraction that has since expanded into a wider case concerning water governance in Gurugram.

In its September 22 order, the High Court noted that the city continued to face a shortage of potable water and that monsoon rainwater was not being used effectively to recharge groundwater.

The 94 tubewells proposed for closure are located in sectors and developed urban areas that already receive adequate canal-based water supply from the GMDA. Their closure is expected to reduce groundwater extraction by around 9.7 million litres per day (MLD).

The remaining 487 tubewells, which supply around 50.3 MLD, will be reviewed quarterly and closed in phases as the GMDA’s water supply stabilises.

The scale of groundwater depletion underscores the challenge facing the city. According to the Central Ground Water Board’s 2024 assessment, Gurugram Urban’s stage of groundwater extraction stands at 326.52 per cent, indicating that extraction is more than three times the annual groundwater recharge. For the district as a whole, annual groundwater extraction stands at 43,262.85 hectare metres against an extractable groundwater resource of 20,333.39 hectare metres.

Treated water, rainwater harvesting on the agenda

The draft plan also proposes expanding the use of treated sewage water to reduce dependence on potable water. The treated-water pipeline network supplying parks is set to expand from 49.8 km, covering 142 parks, to 104.951 km, covering 312 parks, by March 2027.

The foundation stone for the 55.151-km extension, which will cover 170 additional parks, was laid on June 5. The MCG estimates that the existing network saves 518.3 million litres of potable water annually, with the figure projected to rise to 1,138.8 million litres after the expansion.

Under the rainwater harvesting programme, 173 of the city’s 408 existing conventional structures have been cleaned and 114 repaired. Another 67 require cleaning and 48 need repairs, while 35 new structures have been constructed.

The MCG estimates that all 443 conventional structures could collectively recharge around 9.57 million litres of groundwater during a four-hour rainfall event. The works are scheduled to be completed by May 2027.

Of the 277 approved modular rainwater harvesting structures, 145 have been completed, 81 are under construction and 51 are yet to be tendered.

45 ponds face major encroachment

The plan also flags the condition of the city’s ponds. Of the 140 ponds identified in Gurugram, 113 fall under the MCG’s jurisdiction. Of these, 32 have been developed, 21 are under development and 60 remain undeveloped.

As many as 45 ponds have major encroachments covering more than 20 per cent of their area. Work on priority ponds is scheduled between June 2027 and December 2028, with administrative, legal and engineering measures proposed to remove encroachments.

A final, coordinated groundwater action plan will be prepared within 30 days after inputs are received from the municipal bodies in Jatauli Mandi, Sohna and Farrukh Nagar, along with the Public Health Department.