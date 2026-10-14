Gurugram HARERA directs builder to pay 10.8% delay interest to 26 Kavyam homebuyers

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has directed Agrante Reality Limited to pay delayed possession interest at 10.80 per cent a year to 26 allottees of its affordable housing project Kavyam in Sector 108, Gurugram. The order was passed on September 29.

Chairman Arun Kumar disposed of all 26 complaints together. The lead case was filed by Mohd Imran, and the decision applies to the others. Each buyer had sought delay possession charges, interest and other relief after the promoter failed to hand over flats on time.

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The authority held that the due date of possession was August 20, 2023. Under the Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, projects must be completed within four years of building plan approval or environmental clearance, whichever is later. The clearance came on August 20, 2019. The promoter has neither obtained the occupation certificate nor offered possession.

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Agrante argued that the Covid-19 pandemic, the moratorium granted by the state government, GRAP-related construction bans, Supreme Court and NGT orders, and labour and material shortages justified an extension. It claimed work stopped for about 129 days under GRAP and sought to push delivery to March 2026. It also said the complaints were premature and malicious, and that some buyers had paid late.

The authority did not accept these arguments. It said the pleas did not absolve the promoter of its contractual obligation and that the temporary construction bans should have been anticipated. It added that all allottees cannot suffer for the defaults of a few.

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What the buyers will get

Interest at 10.80 per cent a year on the paid-up amount, from August 20, 2023 until the offer of possession plus two months, or actual handover, whichever is earlier.

Arrears accrued up to the date of the order, to be paid within 90 days.

Monthly interest thereafter, to be paid before the 10th of each following month.

A registered conveyance deed within 90 days, on payment of stamp duty and administrative charges.

The rate is the State Bank of India's highest marginal cost of lending rate plus 2 per cent. Mohd Imran had sought 11.10 per cent. In his case, he has paid Rs 16.97 lakh against a total sale consideration of Rs 22.28 lakh.

Other directions

Buyers must clear outstanding dues, if any, after adjustment of the delay interest. The same 10.80 per cent rate applies to any delay by buyers. Agrante cannot demand any amount not stipulated in the builder-buyer agreement, and cannot charge maintenance for any period before the offer of possession. Possession is to be handed over after the occupancy certificate is obtained. The promoter has 90 days to comply, failing which "legal consequences would follow."

The authority said compensation falls under the adjudicating officer, if the buyers pursue it later.

Advocate Aakash Gupta appeared for the complainants and advocate Satish Kumar for Agrante.