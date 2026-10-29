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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram has 19 pollution hotspots; Haryana pollution board gives agencies 3-month deadline

Gurugram has 19 pollution hotspots; Haryana pollution board gives agencies 3-month deadline

Dusty roads, vehicular emissions and open waste dumping identified as major contributors to poor air quality

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:32 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Gurugram has emerged as the worst-hit city in Haryana’s National Capital Region (NCR) in terms of air pollution, with 19 hotspots identified within its limits. Image credit/PTI file
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Gurugram has emerged as the worst-hit city in Haryana’s National Capital Region (NCR) in terms of air pollution, with 19 hotspots identified within its limits, according to a survey by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

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The survey identified 76 air pollution hotspots across 13 NCR districts of Haryana as air quality deteriorates with the onset of winter. Gurugram recorded the highest number, followed by Jhajjar with 15 and Rohtak with 13.

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The report attributed the city’s pollution primarily to dust from damaged roads and unpaved stretches, vehicular emissions at congested junctions, and open construction debris, illegal dumping and garbage at the Bandhwari landfill.

The identified hotspots include IMT Chowk and Sector 1 Main Road in IMT Manesar, Behrampur Industrial Area, Dadi Sati Chowk, road projects in Sectors 86 and 88, Clover Leaf on NH-48, the Basai-Dwarka Expressway intersection, Chintels Chowk in Sector 114, Golf Course Extension Road, IFFCO Chowk, Sector 65, Raghvendra Marg, the Bandhwari landfill, Udyog Vihar Phase 5, and Sectors 44 and 57.

Expressing concern over the worsening pollution, the HSPCB has given the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other concerned agencies three months to take corrective measures.

The board and the district administration have drawn up a three-stage action plan to tackle the problem. Immediate measures include regular water sprinkling on major roads, hefty fines for violators and deployment of traffic police at congestion points.

Short-term measures include mechanical sweeping of roads, filling potholes and clearing illegal construction debris and garbage from roadsides. The long-term plan focuses on paving unpaved roads, redesigning traffic junctions and developing green belts along roads.

The city’s four air quality monitoring stations indicate that Vikas Sadan records the highest pollution levels on average.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said officials had been assigned zone-wise responsibility for monitoring pollution-control measures across the city.

“The work of making roads dust-free is continuing,” he said.

Every winter, rising pollution levels across Delhi-NCR expose residents to health risks and disrupt daily routines, renewing concerns over the effectiveness of measures to control emissions and road dust.

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