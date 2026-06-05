​Gurugram health department busts illegal sex trafficking racket in UP

The Gurugram Health Department busted an illegal fetal sex determination racket operating in Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid and nabbed a female mediator and a person performing illegal ultrasounds.

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Dr. Lokveer Singh, civil surgeon, Gurugram, authorised PCPDNT nodal officer Dr. Devendra Singh Solanki and medical officer Dr. Harish Kumar to investigate the matter. The investigation revealed that pregnant women from Gurugram and surrounding areas were taken to Bijnor for fetal sex determination. A female mediator named Renu charged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 for this illegal work.

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Acting on the information, the Health Department formed a special team, and a pregnant woman was selected as the decoy customer. The mediator Renu demanded Rs 25,000 for the fetal sex determination; after receiving the advance online, the decoy customer was taken from New Delhi to Bijnor.

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“During the investigation, it was revealed that the sex of the fetus was being determined by illegally performing an ultrasound using a portable ultrasound machine in a private house in Bijnor. A joint team from the Gurugram and Bijnor health departments raided the scene and arrested the female Renu and the ultrasound operator, Manoj Kumar. The investigation revealed that Manoj Kumar lacked the legal qualifications to perform ultrasounds. Local police were called to the scene and the female mediator, Renu and Manoj Kumar were handed over to the police for necessary legal action.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lokveer Singh said that the health department's campaign against social evils like fetal sex determination and female foeticide will continue. He added that no one violating the PCPNDT Act will be spared.