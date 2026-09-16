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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram hit-and-run: Kalyan Bainsla, Lavnish sent to 2-day police remand

Gurugram hit-and-run: Kalyan Bainsla, Lavnish sent to 2-day police remand

The police sought the remand to recreate the crime scene

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 03:08 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Kalyan Bainsla is accused of chasing and ramming his car into woman biker Shivani Chauhan (Sia) on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. PTI
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Kalyan Bainsla, who struck woman biker Shivani Chauhan alias Siya in Gurugram, and Lavnish, who was with him in the car at that time, were sent to two days’ police remand after being produced in a city court today.

The police sought a two-day remand to recreate the crime scene, a request that the court of Nidhi Beniwal subsequently granted. The next hearing in this matter been scheduled for September 18.

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Meanwhile, defense counsel Lalit Bindal argued that Kalyan had already been in police custody for 24 hours, during which the scene could have been recreated.

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“Allowing the remand application filed by the police today, seeking two days of police custody, the court has awarded two days of police custody, with the next hearing scheduled for September 18," said advocate Lalit Bindal, counsel of Kalyan Bainsla.

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