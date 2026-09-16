In the Gurugram hit-and-run case, victim biker Siya has sought strict action against the accused in court. While interacting with media on Tuesday night after recording her statement in court, she specifically spoke about accused Kalyan Bainsla's interview and harsh comments made by his followers.

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She said, “I saw Kalyan’s interview. His followers are saying that I am playing the victim card and doing all this for the sake of getting more followers. I am being told nobody knows me. Well, I contested the municipal election from Kalkaji, Delhi, in 2022. I was the youngest candidate. Everyone in Delhi knows me. After the incident, I didn't want to reveal my identity, but now that it has been revealed, I will stand firm for myself. I don't care what his followers are saying; their mentality is simply flawed,” said Siya.

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She said that she told the court everything — what happened, how an attempt was made to kill her and how she could have died. She said, “I have requested that strict action should be taken in this case. I have sustained some injuries, and doctors have advised me to undergo an MRI and X-rays”.

She said that the accused had been arrested but if he manages to secure bail in three days, it would not be considered strict action. “There were two other persons in the car and they should be arrested as well. They must be punished. If they aren't punished, such incidents will continue to happen,” she said.

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A senior police officer said, “The Gurugram police arrested Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavneesh, who was in car with him. The police also recovered the vehicle. On Tuesday, Kalyan Bainsla attempted to flee from the police custody and during the attempt, he fell and sustained an injury to his hand. Both accused were produced in a city court today.”