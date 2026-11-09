Gurugram Home Guard booked for demanding 'Diwali gift' from motorist, arrested

Gurugram police swung into action after a video went viral showing a Home Guard, stationed at a traffic booth near Cyber Hub, allegedly asking a motorist for a Diwali gift.

Following a complaint filed by Traffic Inspector Mahabir, an FIR was registered against the Home Guard at the DLF Phase-3 police station. The police also took cognisance of the viral video and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 7. A blogger was travelling in a car with his family. Near Cyber Hub, a Home Guard named Omkar signalled the car to pull over and repeatedly wished the occupants a “Happy Diwali”.

It is alleged that he subsequently began indirectly soliciting money or gifts. When the blogger mentioned that he did not have his wallet with him, the Home Guard sarcastically retorted, “So, none of the ‘brothers’ sitting in the car have their wallets?”

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According to the viral video, the blogger offered to make a payment through UPI, but the Home Guard refused. The blogger then offered a gift hamper kept in the car. It is alleged that while accepting the hamper, the Home Guard also tried to grab another one from the car, expressing a desire to choose a gift of his liking.

The blogger objected, stating that gifts were not something to be demanded. However, the Home Guard allegedly took the hamper anyway, repeatedly remarking, “A ‘dry’ Diwali”.

The entire incident was recorded by a dashboard camera installed in the car. After the video went viral on social media, the police took action and launched an investigation.

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Gurugram police arrested the Home Guard late on Monday evening for allegedly collecting money from a vehicle driver in the name of a gift while on duty.

The accused has been identified as Omkar (No. 293/GGM), a resident of Hilalpur village in Nuh district.