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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram identifies 87 dangerous buildings, demolition to begin after notices

Gurugram identifies 87 dangerous buildings, demolition to begin after notices

MCG serves notices on owners of 66 structures, with notices for 21 others in process; move follows deadly building collapses in Delhi and earlier safety concerns in Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:50 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Weeks after two deadly building collapses in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 87 unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction.
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Weeks after two deadly building collapses in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 87 unsafe buildings within its jurisdiction and said demolition will begin after the prescribed procedures are completed.

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Show-cause notices have been served on the owners of 66 buildings, while notices for the remaining 21 are being issued.

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According to the MCG survey, the buildings are spread across all six civic zones. Zone 1 has the highest number, at 35, followed by Zone 5 with 18 and Zone 3 with 12. Zones 4 and 6 have nine buildings each, while Zone 2 has four.

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Officials said demolition would be undertaken after the completion of the notice process and other prescribed formalities. Zonal officers have been directed to take the necessary steps.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the corporation was taking the issue of unsafe buildings seriously and acting in accordance with the rules.

“Our aim is to act as per rules while giving priority to citizens’ safety,” Dahiya said.

The action follows a series of building collapses in the national capital. On September 6, a five-storey building being used as a paying guest accommodation for students collapsed in Satya Niketan, southwest Delhi, killing seven people.

Barely a month later, a four-storey residential building collapsed in Seemapuri, with at least four people, including children, reported dead. Witnesses said demolition work at an adjacent building might have caused vibrations. In April 2025, 11 people, including three children, died when a building collapsed in Mustafabad.

For Gurugram, concerns over unsafe buildings are not new. In February 2022, a section of a tower at Chintels Paradiso collapsed, killing two women. Authorities subsequently identified 183 dangerous buildings across the city.

In April 2025, the Haryana Human Rights Commission pulled up the MCG over inaction on 54 buildings declared unsafe. It observed that delays of five to six years in acting against violators could amount to compromising public safety.

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