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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram illegal colonies: CM Nayab Singh Saini orders FIRs against colonisers in Krishna colony land grab

Gurugram illegal colonies: CM Nayab Singh Saini orders FIRs against colonisers in Krishna colony land grab

'Negligence will not be tolerated in cases where people are misled into investing their hard-earned money in illegally developed colonies'

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:49 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chairs the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, at Civil Line, in Gurugram, on Friday. PTI
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Residents of Krishna Colony in Jhund Sarai Viran told Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday that a road earmarked for public use had allegedly been sold to private buyers, who later attempted to take possession of it. Taking serious note of the complaint, the Chief Minister immediately directed that FIRs be registered against the colonisers involved.

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Chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee in Gurugram, the Chief Minister was told that Krishna Colony had been developed in violation of prescribed norms, with land earmarked for road infrastructure quietly sold off and purchasers now attempting to occupy it. Taking a serious note of it, Saini directed authorities to register FIRs against those responsible for developing the unauthorised colony, and ordered action against the unauthorised construction itself.

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“Negligence will not be tolerated in cases where people are misled into investing their hard-earned money in illegally developed colonies,” the Chief Minister said, directing officers to address the grievances of affected residents on priority.

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The order comes even as Gurugram continues to grapple with a sprawling illegal colonies crisis from unauthorised constructions across DLF’s phases to EWS plots diverted for commercial use that has repeatedly put DTCP enforcement under scrutiny.

Friday’s directive signals the state leadership is now willing to invoke criminal action against developers, not just administrative penalties.

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The Krishna Colony case was one of 17 public grievances taken up at the meeting, also attended by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma. The Chief Minister resolved 14 complaints on the spot, deferring three for status reports at the next sitting.

Among the other complaints heard — residents of Pioneer Industrial Park on Bilaspur-Tauru Road accused a developer of withholding land earmarked for a 33-kV power substation, delaying electricity supply to industrial units. Saini warned that an FIR would follow if the developer failed to cooperate, and directed the power department to prioritise the substation’s construction.

Saini said the government’s approach going forward would be to fix root causes of recurring civic problems rather than offer temporary fixes, and asked officers to track compliance with directions issued at earlier grievance meetings.

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