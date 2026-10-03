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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram is not Delhi's dumpyard: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders crackdown on vehicles bringing garbage

Gurugram is not Delhi's dumpyard: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders crackdown on vehicles bringing garbage

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, who attended the meeting, had earlier alleged that trucks and dumpers arrived around midnight to dump waste at four sites: Bajghera, Sector 21, Wazirabad and Carterpuri village

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:17 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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At the meeting, The Municipal Commissioner said that legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill in Gurugram was targeted for clearance by the end of February 2027. File photo
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Gurugram will not be allowed to become Delhi's dumping ground, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said while directing the police to impound vehicles bringing garbage from Delhi.

They have also been told to impose heavy fines on such vehicles.

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Chairing a review meeting of Gurugram's development works at PWD Rest House on Friday, Saini said waste from outside should not be dumped in the city under any circumstances. He asked police and administrative officials to identify such vehicles and told departments to coordinate so that violators are caught.

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Border villages bear the brunt

The order addresses a long-standing complaint along the Gurugram-Delhi border. Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, who attended Friday's meeting, had earlier alleged that trucks and dumpers arrived around midnight to dump waste at four sites: Bajghera, Sector 21, Wazirabad and Carterpuri village. He had written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention.

The district administration had then formed four teams headed by ACPs and asked the police to set up night nakas to check waste-carrying vehicles.

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Residents, however, say the waste dumping has not stopped.

"Sadly, several areas bordering Delhi, especially villages, have turned into dump yards. Every night a fresh batch of waste is being dumped here and the government continues to turn a blind eye to it. Hopefully, now with the CM’s intervention, things might improve for people living in such areas," said Praveen Yadav, president of the United Gurugram RWAs (UGR).

Bandhwari landfill and C&D waste

The Municipal Commissioner said at the meeting that legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill was targeted for clearance by the end of February 2027, a month ahead of the March 2027 deadline.

Saini called construction and demolition (C&D) waste was a serious challenge and ordered that officials' accountability be linked to their annual confidential reports (ACRs). The Commissioner said the C&D waste system would be strengthened within seven days.

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