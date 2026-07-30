Gurugram joins $6.8-trillion global wellness economy with city’s first health-retreat-style homes

Gurugram’s high-level corporate executives and HNIs (High Net Worth Individuals) are no longer house-hunting for multi-crore interiors — they are hunting for a lifestyle of longevity, and the city’s real estate market is finally catching up. “Health has become the biggest luxury today,” says Ria Gehlot, a Gurugram-based lifestyle manager who helps clients structure homes and daily routines around fitness and wellbeing, adding that fitness is now built into the daily schedule the way work meetings are, and the search in the city has shifted from luxury addresses to fitness-and-longevity-inclusive ones.

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That shift places Gurugram inside a wellness economy the Global Wellness Institute values at $6.8 trillion in 2024, up from $6.3 trillion the year before, and already larger than the entire global pharmaceutical industry.

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Wellness real estate is the fastest-expanding slice of that economy, growing close to 19.5 per cent annually since 2019, and the overall wellness market is forecast to touch $9.8 trillion by 2029. Homes built around health now command a 10 to 25 per cent price premium over conventional luxury stock.

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The city has long had the appetite for this shift without the real estate to match it. Corporate professionals here have spent the last few years booking pilates studios, hiring personal nutritionists, and signing up for sound-healing and breathwork sessions on the side — wellness as something added on top of a regular home.

The new trend developers are betting on is different: buyers no longer want a house with a gym down the road, they want the retreat itself built into the address, with recovery, diagnostics and therapy available on the premises.

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The US and the Gulf got there first. Austin, now dubbed the “Silicon Valley of the South,” sells homes on recovery and cognition rather than square footage, driven by the same technology and venture money that treats biology like code to be optimised.

Dubai’s residential wellness segment is projected to grow nearly sevenfold between 2024 and 2027. San Francisco has a wave of longevity-focused co-living houses built around biomarker testing. The buyer at the centre of all this is what the industry calls the “conscious elite” — founders and executives applying the same optimisation instinct to their health that they apply to their businesses.

Trehan IRIS has become the first developer to bring the model to India, launching Omara in Sector 80. Executive Director Abhishek Trehan says the shift reflects a change in what luxury buyers now pay for — not what a home contains, but what it does for the body over decades. The Rs 1,300-crore project includes a dedicated wellness club with diagnostic and recovery facilities, pitched as India’s first residential address designed around longevity rather than retrofitted with it.