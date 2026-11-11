Gurugram land release case: CBI files chargesheets against 4 builders for cheating, conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheets against four builders: RS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, DSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, and HS Realty Pvt Ltd, along with their owners or officials for criminal conspiracy and cheating, in the Gurugram land release case. It is alleged that land releases to coloniser companies were malafide to benefit them.

It has been alleged that there were number of deficiencies in the licence applications of the firms but despite that, the files were processed expeditiously and licenses were granted. The land was released in the villages of Nangli Umarpur, Ghata, Tigra, Ulahwas, Kadarpur, Maidwas, Badshahpur, and Bahrampur (Sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67) in Gurugram.

In the chargesheet against RS Infrastructure, Roop Kumar Bansal has been named, and in the case of Ansal Properties, Hirdesh Bedi and Ashok Kumar Pandey have been mentioned. In the chargesheet against DSS Infrastructure, the names of Dalbir Singh, Sandeep Hooda, and Inder Mohan Arora are mentioned. In HS Realty’s case, Ram Avtar Yadav has been mentioned.

The chargesheets are currently under the CBI Special Court’s scrutiny, and the next hearing in these four cases is December 11.

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Earlier, in 2021, CBI had filed two separate chargesheets in the same case against builders, Commander Realtors and Bharma City Pvt Ltd, and then Chief Town Planner (CTP) JS Redhu, then Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Satish Kumar Arora, then Deputy Superintendent Rajbir Singh, and Director of M/s Krrish Buildtech Pvt Ltd (now M/s Brahma City Pvt Ltd) Amit Katyal. The supplementary chargesheets are awaited in these two cases.

It was the Supreme Court which had directed CBI to investigate the case, vide its order dated November 1, 2017. According to CBI’s FIR of 2019, in the name of creating a land bank for Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), many pockets sandwiched between land on which licences were applied, land falling under revenue rasta, and nullah were proposed for acquisition in Gurugram.

The notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act was issued on June 2, 2009, for the acquisition of 1,417.07 acres of land situated in sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 of Gurugram as part of a criminal conspiracy. The FIR added that it compelled the landowners to sell their land to colonisers at a lower price than the price prevalent before the notification.

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The notification under Section 6 of the Act, dated May 31, 2010, comprised only 850.10 acres of land. Finally, the award was issued for only 85.95 acres of land, on the ground that the notified land was not worth acquisition because these areas were scattered in 153 pockets, ranging in size from a few marlas to a few acres, and the utilisation of such irregularly shaped pockets would be difficult.

The FIR further said that the acquisition was not done on one or the other pretext and release of land to coloniser companies was wholly malafide to benefit private firms. There were a number of deficiencies in the licence applications related to title of land, defective layout, absence of scrutiny fee, General Power of Attorneys, ante-dated collaboration agreements. But despite that licences were granted.

In the FIR, 15 firms were mentioned as accused but so far chargesheets have come against only six firms.

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Besides, then CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and then Chief Administrator, HUDA, and Director, Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD), Trilok Chand Gupta, were named in the list of accused but no challan has been filed against them.