The District Bar Association, Gurugram, today announced a complete boycott of the court of Ms Roopam, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), alleging repeated misbehaviour with advocates, and staged a dharna outside her court from 9:30 am.

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The boycott, effective immediately, followed a fresh incident today involving senior Bar member Sandeep Saini, Advocate, which the Association called the final trigger after a pattern of alleged misconduct.

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“We have been long ignoring the objectionable behaviour and trying to keep things working. But with the recent incident, it seems no longer possible,” said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, senior Bar member leading the protest.

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The Association said no advocate would appear before the court “in any manner” during the boycott and appealed for complete unity among members, calling it a matter of “dignity, honour and respect” for the legal fraternity.

So far, no official version has been issued by the district courts on behalf of concerned magistrate.