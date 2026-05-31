Gurugram loses to Punjab’s lowest-ranked district in government school performance

In a jarring revelation that shatters the image of Haryana’s educational progress, the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2024-25 report released recently by the Union Ministry of Education exposed a harsh reality: Gurugram, the state’s crown jewel, is performing worse than Punjab’s lowest-ranked district, Patiala.

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While Gurugram is globally recognised as a hub for some of the most prestigious private and international schools in the country, there is a stark and alarming difference in the quality of education within its government school setup, a divide that demands urgent government attention.

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The data is damning. Gurugram secured a score of 375, trailing Punjab’s Patiala, which scored 383.

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This comparison highlights a deep-seated disparity, demonstrating that even the best-resourced district in Haryana cannot match the government school outcomes of Punjab’s lowest-performing region.

Within Haryana, Panchkula emerged as the top-performing district with a score of 373, while Nuh ranked at the bottom with 275 points, reflecting a wide gap in educational performance across the state.

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Other districts recorded mixed results. Karnal scored 365, followed by Jind (360) and Kurukshetra (358). Sonipat (352), Rohtak (347) and Ambala (341) occupied the middle tier, while Palwal (319) and Nuh (275) remained among the lowest performers.

The state’s overall performance also faltered. Haryana’s PGI score slipped from 591.4 in 2023-24 to 587.1 in 2024-25, causing a decline in its national ranking from eighth to 14th. The state was placed in the “Prachesta-3” grade.

According to the report, Haryana scored 79.9 out of 240 in the “Learning Outcomes and Quality” category and 47.1 out of 130 in governance processes, indicating room for improvement in key areas of school education.

The disconnect is clear: while Haryana’s private sector thrives, the public education system—as evidenced by the performance of districts like Nuh, Gurugram, and even the top-ranked Panchkula—is failing to provide a standardised, high-quality foundation for all its students. The numbers do not lie; Haryana’s best is being outplayed by Punjab’s worst, and the gap in basic government facilities remains a gaping wound in the state’s development narrative.