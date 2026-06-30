Gurugram man arrested after violent brawl on Mussoorie Mall Road, woman among injured

A 36-year-old man from Gurugram has been arrested after a late-night brawl with local residents on Mussoorie’s Mall Road allegedly left two people injured, including a woman who tried to intervene. Police also challaned the tourist vehicle involved under the Motor Vehicles Act.

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The accused, identified as Neeraj Raghav, a resident of Sikanderpur in Gurugram, was taken into custody by the Mussoorie Police after the clash on the night of June 28. Following a medical examination, he was arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for disturbing public order and was produced before the Executive Magistrate.

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According to the police, four tourists from Gurugram had reached Mussoorie in a Toyota Innova Hycross between 10 pm and 11 pm. Near the Bata showroom on Mall Road, their vehicle allegedly collided with a local resident’s car, leading to an argument.

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The verbal altercation soon escalated into violence. Police alleged that Neeraj picked up an empty plastic milk crate lying outside a nearby shop and struck a local man on the head, injuring him. A woman who stepped in to intervene was also allegedly hit on the head with the crate and fell onto the road.

Local confectionery shop owner Pradeep Gupta told the police that the tourists continued assaulting local residents for nearly 10 minutes. Bystanders eventually overpowered the accused while others alerted the police through the 112 emergency helpline.

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A police team reached the spot, brought the situation under control and detained the accused. Officials said the Toyota Innova Hycross was also challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act for traffic violations.

Videos of the clash have surfaced on social media, showing the chaotic scene on the busy tourist stretch and drawing widespread attention.

Police said timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating further. Further legal proceedings are under way.