Gurugram: Man arrested for killing 5-month-old son born out of live-in relationship

Gurugram police have arrested a man for allegedly poisoning and killing his five-month-old son, who was born out of a live-in relationship. The accused was reportedly unhappy about the child’s birth.

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An FIR was registered last year based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother, who was also the accused’s live-in partner. Following a lengthy investigation, the police arrested the accused and are currently questioning him.

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According to the police, on January 5,2025, they received information that a five-month-old child had been taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the hospital and completed the necessary legal formalities. The child’s body was subsequently sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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In her complaint, the child’s mother stated that she had been living in a live-in relationship with the accused since 2023 and that a male child, about five months old, was born from the relationship.

She alleged that disputes frequently arose between them after the child’s birth. On January 4, 2025, her partner took the child with him and returned some time later, claiming that the child was unwell. The child was then taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. She alleged that her live-in partner had administered a poisonous substance to the child or otherwise caused his death.

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Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the relevant provisions at Bilaspur Police Station.

After a prolonged investigation, police arrested the accused on Monday in Gurugram. He was identified as Vikramjeet (23), a resident of Barri village in Haryana’s Hisar district.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been living in a live-in relationship with the complainant since 2023. The accused was already married. A child was born from the live-in relationship, following which disputes frequently arose between them. The accused was unhappy about the birth of the child and had also pressured his live-in partner to terminate the pregnancy. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he administered a poisonous substance to the five-month-old child, resulting in the child’s death. We are questioning the accused,” a senior police officer said.