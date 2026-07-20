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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram man arrested for killing wife after dispute over cooking

Gurugram man arrested for killing wife after dispute over cooking

Accused allegedly admits argument between them over cooking while he was under influence of alcohol escalated into violence

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:55 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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According to police, the woman was found dead on July 16 in a shanty located near the Badshahpur vegetable market. Representative Image/iStock
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A dispute over cooking dinner allegedly led to the murder of a woman by her husband in Gurugram, with the police arresting the accused after a post-mortem report revealed that she had been strangled.

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The accused, Dinesh, had initially told police that his wife, identified as Talmai, died after consuming excessive alcohol. However, the post-mortem examination later revealed that the cause of death was strangulation and suffocation.

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According to police, the woman was found dead on July 16 in a shanty located near the Badshahpur vegetable market. After receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for examination.

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During the initial inquiry, Dinesh told police that both he and his wife consumed alcohol and that she had died after drinking heavily. Police kept the investigating pending and awaited the post-mortem report.

A senior investigating officer said the report revealed death due to strangulation. Subsequently, police detained Dinesh. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that an argument had broken out between the couple over cooking while he was under the influence of alcohol, and the dispute escalated into violence.

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“The accused is originally from Lucknow and was living with his wife in a rented shanty in the Badshahpur area. He has been arrested and further investigation is under way," said the officer.

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