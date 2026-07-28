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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram man arrested for visa fraud

Gurugram man arrested for visa fraud

Obtained Rs 6 lakh from victim on pretext of sending him to Slovakia

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:46 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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In both cases, the suspects are accused of defrauding a total of Rs 3.29 crore. File
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The Gurugram police arrested a man for cheating people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad.

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According to the police, a complaint was lodged at the DLF Sector-29 police station, stating that a man named Deepak, along with an associate, lured him with the promise of sending him to Slovakia.

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The complainant alleged the accused initially took Rs 50,000 on the pretext of arranging a visa and making travel arrangements. Thereafter, by showing a fake visa using forged documents on a video call, the accused fraudulently obtained a total of Rs 6 lakh from the complainant but failed to send him abroad. Instead, they kept delaying the matter. Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

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A team of the Crime Branch, Sector-31, arrested one of the accused from Gurugram on Sunday. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (39), resident of Ratanthal village in Rewari district. “During the investigation, it was found that the accused, along with his associate Shailesh, had cheated the complainant of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending him abroad. Co-accused Shailesh had already been arrested earlier, and Rs 2 lakh was recovered from his possession. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police official.

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