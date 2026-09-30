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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram man booked for allegedly duping Italian woman of 1,000 euros on marriage pretext

Gurugram man booked for allegedly duping Italian woman of 1,000 euros on marriage pretext

Paola Bertolini, a resident of Italy, met ACP, Cyber, Gaurav Fogat to share her ordeal, following which the police registered a case based on her complaint

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:33 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A young man reportedly from Gurugram swindled 1,000 euros from an Italian woman by feigning romantic interest and promising marriage, before cutting off all contact with her. Frustrated by the lack of prompt action on the complaint she had filed in Italy, the woman travelled to Delhi’s IGI Airport and contacted the Gurugram Cyber Police.

Paola Bertolini, a resident of Italy, met ACP, Cyber, Gaurav Fogat to share her ordeal, following which the police registered a case based on her complaint.

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Subsequently, the Italian woman shared details of her ordeal and her meeting with police officials on the official social media page of the Gurugram Police, while also praising the Gurugram Cyber Police.

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“I came from Italy to report an International Fraud (violation of FEMA law with a NRI account, Romance Scam, promotion of drugs on Instagram, phishing mail to empty bank accounts), committed by a guy who claimed to be living in Gurgaon. I went to the Cybersecurity Station in Gurgaon, flying from Italy after having talked with the ACP Gaurav Fogat, who immediately welcomed me and gave me assistance, alerting all his wonderful team. All the Cyber Team was very professional and kind. In Italy, this report has been done but it would have been dismissed for the longest times of coordination between the two governments and also because in Italy law forces undervalue this kind of crime, which is instead very big and bad. I am very grateful to the Gaurav Fogat team. Waiting for the catching of the criminal, I’ll offer full cooperation,” she wrote in her post.

A senior police officer said Gurugram Police remained committed to taking cybercrime complaints received from within the country as well as from abroad seriously and providing prompt and necessary assistance to victims. Appropriate legal action was being taken in such cases based on available facts and technical evidence.

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“A search for the accused has been launched based on technical surveillance and bank account details. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Gaurav Fogat, ACP, Cyber.

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