Gurugram: Man died by suicide in 2024, case registered now against wife, in-laws

The Gurugram police have registered a case nearly two years after a young man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Millennium City Metro station, driven to the act by alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws.

Acting on a court order, the police named six persons, including the man’s wife and members of her family, in the case. The case has been registered under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS at the Metro police station.

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According to the police, the incident took place on September 25, 2024. A young man jumped in front of a Metro train at the Millennium City Metro Station and died. The deceased was identified as Sushant Kamra, a resident of Shivpuri, Gurugram. After receiving information, the Metro Police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and handed it over to kin after postmortem.

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Following the incident, the man’s family lodged a complaint with the police, levelling serious allegations of harassment against his wife and in-laws. When the police took no action, the victim’s father Ajay Kumar filed a petition in court, seeking action in the matter.

Following a court order, the police have now registered a case against Sahil Khanna, Praveen Khanna, Sunita Khanna, Saloni Khanna, and Ravi Khanna in addition to the man’s wife Pooja Khanna.

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“A case has been registered pursuant to the court’s order. The matter is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe,” said a senior police officer.