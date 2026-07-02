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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Man flees after killing stepfather with mattock

Gurugram: Man flees after killing stepfather with mattock

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:47 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old youth, identified as Gurtej Singh, was allegedly murdered by his friends following a brawl during his birthday celebrations in Rajpura town of Patiala district, police officials said here today. Photo for representation
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A young man allegedly killed his stepfather with a mattock following a domestic dispute in Gurugram’s Pataudi area. The accused fled the scene, and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

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The Pataudi police and a forensic team reached the spot. They took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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The police identified the deceased as Manoj (49), a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He had lived in Pataudi with his family for several years.

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Manoj married the mother of the accused, Shivam, alias Shiva, about 13 years ago. Shivam never accepted the relationship, which caused frequent disputes between the two men. Late on Monday night, another argument broke out. The altercation escalated, and Shivam allegedly struck Manoj multiple times in the chest and body with a nearby mattock. Manoj died at the scene.

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