Gurugram: Man flees after killing stepfather with mattock

A young man allegedly killed his stepfather with a mattock following a domestic dispute in Gurugram’s Pataudi area. The accused fled the scene, and the police are conducting raids to arrest him.

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The Pataudi police and a forensic team reached the spot. They took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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The police identified the deceased as Manoj (49), a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. He had lived in Pataudi with his family for several years.

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Manoj married the mother of the accused, Shivam, alias Shiva, about 13 years ago. Shivam never accepted the relationship, which caused frequent disputes between the two men. Late on Monday night, another argument broke out. The altercation escalated, and Shivam allegedly struck Manoj multiple times in the chest and body with a nearby mattock. Manoj died at the scene.